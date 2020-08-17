Sweetwater County Arrests: August 16 – August 17, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

IVERSON, DAWN MARIE Age: 50 Address: FOSSTON, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6788, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ELLIS, NICHOLAS MICHAEL Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #6787, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SILVA, WILLIAM JOSE Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HADDEN, COLTER Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-08-16 Released: 2020-08-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #6783, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6783, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



EDDY, THOMAS MICHAEL Age: 43 Address: SANDY, UT Booking: 2020-08-16 Released: 2020-08-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6784, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

