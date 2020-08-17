Sweetwater County Arrests: August 16 – August 17, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
IVERSON, DAWN MARIE
Age: 50
Address: FOSSTON, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6788, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ELLIS, NICHOLAS MICHAEL
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6787, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SILVA, WILLIAM JOSE
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6785, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HADDEN, COLTER
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-16
Released: 2020-08-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6783, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6783, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
EDDY, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age: 43
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking: 2020-08-16
Released: 2020-08-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6784, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
TONEY, KYLE RICK
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-16
Released: 2020-08-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6786, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT