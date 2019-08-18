Sweetwater County Arrests: August 17 – August 18, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency
BLACKIE, RAYELLE SHAYNE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4884, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
WILLIS, ELIZABETH VAUGHAN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4882, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT