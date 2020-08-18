Sweetwater County Arrests: August 17 – August 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

STANTON, LOUIS HAROLD

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Actor is Adult and at Least 6 Yrs Older than Victim
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6789, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

