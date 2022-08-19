Sweetwater County Arrests: August 18 – August 19, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HURST, SHAINA MARLENE

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9987, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE

Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-08-18 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9986, CASH, $1240, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9986, CASH, $1240, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERNANDEZ ORTIZ, OMAR ROBERTO

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-08-18 Scheduled Release: 2022-08-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: