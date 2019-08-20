Sweetwater County Arrests: August 19 – August 20, 2019

0
22


All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency

Sponsor – Click here for details

 

MORENO, RODOLFO

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

OSTROWIECKI, GERALD DENNIS

Age: 56
Address: DEER BORN, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

Sponsor – Click here for details

 

TALLMAN, ABIGAIL ANNE

Age: 22
Address: LINGLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Attempt- Substantial Step
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

LOTT, TAD JAMES

Age: 30
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking: 2019-08-19
Released: 2019-08-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4896, CASH, $455, Court: OTHER

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR