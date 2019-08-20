Sweetwater County Arrests: August 19 – August 20, 2019



MORENO, RODOLFO Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #4897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OSTROWIECKI, GERALD DENNIS Age: 56 Address: DEER BORN, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TALLMAN, ABIGAIL ANNE Age: 22 Address: LINGLE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempt- Substantial Step Status: PENDING, Bond: #4895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

