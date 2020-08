Sweetwater County Arrests: August 20 – August 21, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CALLAHAN, DEVON MICHAEL Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6804, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCROGHAM, RAYMOND CURTIS Age: 42 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Simple Assault (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6800, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6800, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6800, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PRESSLEY, JOSHUA GLENN Age: 36 Address: LAKE ISABELLA, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6799, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6799, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOZA, ANTHONY FLOYD Age: 31 Address: BANNING, CA Booking: 2020-08-20 Released: 2020-08-20 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6803, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILSON, GERAL ARLO Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-08-20 Released: 2020-08-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Criminal Entry (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6801, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6802, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court