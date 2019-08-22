Sweetwater County Arrests: August 21 – August 22, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency

MANDROS, ROBERT THOMAS

Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2019-08-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
    • Status:  Bond: #4922, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

KRONE, ZACKARY K

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth
    • Status: Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
    • Status: Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

NELSON, SAMANTHA CEANNA NOEL

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: Bond: #4921, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

HESTER, WAYNE DEAN

Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4919, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

LEMOINE, BRANDON KERRY

Age: 38
Address: MOREAUVILLE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

