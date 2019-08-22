Sweetwater County Arrests: August 21 – August 22, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency

MANDROS, ROBERT THOMAS Age: 20 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: Booking Date: 2019-08-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: Bond: #4922, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRONE, ZACKARY K Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth Status: Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSON, SAMANTHA CEANNA NOEL Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: Bond: #4921, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HESTER, WAYNE DEAN Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4919, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

