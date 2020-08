Sweetwater County Arrests: August 21 – August 22, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FADLING, WYATT LLOYD Age: 18 Address: MEDFORD, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6805, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Measurable BAC (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6807, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6806, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



LUNDY, CLINTON JACKY Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6811, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: , Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $865, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 21 to 25 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $865, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: , Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $865, Court: RS Municipal Court

SOLIS CAMPOS, JOHAN GREGOR Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6810, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZUMBRUNNEN, TRAVIS CHADWICK Age: 45 Address: HENDERSON, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HULSE, KIMBERLY ANN Age: 40 Address: MUSCATINE, IA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT