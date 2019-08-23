Sweetwater County Arrests: August 22 – August 23, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency

MIRBEKOV, ERKINBEK Age: 28 Address: MANCHESTER CTR, VT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4934, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAYE, PAMLA Age: 63 Address: MCMINNVILLE, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-22 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4933, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4933, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STEVENSON, SHANNON EDWARD Age: 44 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #4932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TYNSKY, ANGELA JANNETTE Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-08-22 Scheduled Release: 2019-08-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILTY, RICK DAVID Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILTY, SIERRA ANN Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCARTHY, CHRISTOPHER DALE Age: 39 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CONNOLLY, RODNEY JOSHUA Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-22 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4923, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



LEMOINE, BRANDON KERRY Age: 38 Address: MOREAUVILLE, LA Booking: 2019-08-21 Released: 2019-08-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4912, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SURRISI, BRYAN RICHARD Age: 25 Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-22 Released: 2019-08-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO