Sweetwater County Arrests: August 22 – August 23, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency
MIRBEKOV, ERKINBEK
Age: 28
Address: MANCHESTER CTR, VT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4934, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAYE, PAMLA
Age: 63
Address: MCMINNVILLE, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4933, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4933, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STEVENSON, SHANNON EDWARD
Age: 44
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TYNSKY, ANGELA JANNETTE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-08-22
Scheduled Release: 2019-08-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HILTY, RICK DAVID
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HILTY, SIERRA ANN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCCARTHY, CHRISTOPHER DALE
Age: 39
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4927, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CONNOLLY, RODNEY JOSHUA
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4923, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
LEMOINE, BRANDON KERRY
Age: 38
Address: MOREAUVILLE, LA
Booking: 2019-08-21
Released: 2019-08-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4912, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SURRISI, BRYAN RICHARD
Age: 25
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-22
Released: 2019-08-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
HILTY, MARY ANN
Age: 64
Address: ROCKSPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-22
Released: 2019-08-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4929, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4929, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT