Sweetwater County Arrests: August 22 – August 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LUNDY, CLINTON JACKY Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-08-22 Released: 2020-08-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $1615, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 21 to 25 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $1615, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $1615, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $1615, Court: RS Municipal Court



PACHECO TORRES, JOSE ALONSO Age: 30 Address: TONOPAH, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, MARIO LEVI Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6819, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SORENSEN, DEAN Age: 62 Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SPIKES, DARIUS ALEXANDER Age: 26 Address: RALEIGH, NC Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6818, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6818, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAESTAS, JERMEY JOHN Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #6816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VANARSDOL, LEONARD RICHARD Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

