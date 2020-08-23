Sweetwater County Arrests: August 22 – August 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

LUNDY, CLINTON JACKY

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-22
Released: 2020-08-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $1615, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 21 to 25 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $1615, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $1615, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6812, SURETY OR CASH, $1615, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

PACHECO TORRES, JOSE ALONSO

Age: 30
Address: TONOPAH, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

MARTINEZ, MARIO LEVI

Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6819, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

SORENSEN, DEAN

Age: 62
Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

SPIKES, DARIUS ALEXANDER

Age: 26
Address: RALEIGH, NC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6818, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6818, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MAESTAS, JERMEY JOHN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

VANARSDOL, LEONARD RICHARD

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

KRAFT, ASHLEY DANIELLE

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: , Bond: #6813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: , Bond: #6813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone
    • Status: , Bond: #6813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

