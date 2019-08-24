Sweetwater County Arrests: August 23 – August 24, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MENDEZ, VICTOR
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4940, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
KRAGOVICH, JARED JAMES
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
IRELAND, BRANT DAVID
Age: 34
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRANER, JACOB LEE
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4936, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CROUCH, MARK LEE
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-08-23
Scheduled Release: 2019-08-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WALTERS, ERIKA MARIE
Age: 40
Address: MANILA, UT
Booking: 2019-08-23
Released: 2019-08-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4937, SURETY OR CASH, $530, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Speeding in School Zones – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4937, SURETY OR CASH, $530, Court: RS Municipal Court