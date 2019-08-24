Sweetwater County Arrests: August 23 – August 24, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MENDEZ, VICTOR Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4940, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



KRAGOVICH, JARED JAMES Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



IRELAND, BRANT DAVID Age: 34 Address: VERNAL, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRANER, JACOB LEE Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4936, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CROUCH, MARK LEE Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-08-23 Scheduled Release: 2019-08-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

