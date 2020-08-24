Sweetwater County Arrests: August 23 – August 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MCMICHEAL, DANNIEL JAMES Age: 27 Address: EDEN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #6820, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRUJILLO, JESSICA RENAE Age: 38 Address: COVINGTON, WA Booking: 2020-08-23 Released: 2020-08-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6822, CASH, $60, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LISSNER, PAUL JOSEPH Age: 52 Address: DEMING, NM Booking: 2020-08-23 Released: 2020-08-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6823, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6823, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

