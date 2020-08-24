Sweetwater County Arrests: August 23 – August 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MCMICHEAL, DANNIEL JAMES
Age: 27
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #6820, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TRUJILLO, JESSICA RENAE
Age: 38
Address: COVINGTON, WA
Booking: 2020-08-23
Released: 2020-08-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6822, CASH, $60, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LISSNER, PAUL JOSEPH
Age: 52
Address: DEMING, NM
Booking: 2020-08-23
Released: 2020-08-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6823, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6823, SURETY OR CASH, $350, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT