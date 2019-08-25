Sweetwater County Arrests: August 24 – August 25, 2019

0
2


All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor – Click here for details

 

MORENO, HECTOR MIGUEL

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4942, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • SEAT BELT: PASSENGER OVER 12 YRS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4943, SURETY OR CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

Sponsor – Click here for details

 

 

ERICKSON, TUCKER GABE

Age: 27
Address: COKEVILLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-24
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4941, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR