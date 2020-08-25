Sweetwater County Arrests: August 24 – August 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VENSOR, MICHAEL VINCENTE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #6826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: #6826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCOTT, WESTON Age: 24 Address: LA SELVA BEACH, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



