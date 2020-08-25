Sweetwater County Arrests: August 24 – August 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
VENSOR, MICHAEL VINCENTE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCOTT, WESTON
Age: 24
Address: LA SELVA BEACH, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER
- CIRCUIT COURT
MAZZAFFERRO, DINA JOYCE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT