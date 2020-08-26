Sweetwater County Arrests: August 25 – August 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HARMON, JORDAN NICOLE
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6831, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
LYONS, DEMARCO M
Age: 30
Address: BURR RIDGE, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6829, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6829, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAHLELITSKI, IVAILO R
Age: 32
Address: WESTMONT, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6828, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT