Sweetwater County Arrests: August 25 – August 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

HARMON, JORDAN NICOLE Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-25 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6831, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



LYONS, DEMARCO M Age: 30 Address: BURR RIDGE, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #6829, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6829, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

MAHLELITSKI, IVAILO R Age: 32 Address: WESTMONT, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6828, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

