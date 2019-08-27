Sweetwater County Arrests: August 26 – August 27, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MCMARTIN, DREW Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-08-26 Released: 2019-08-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Violation of Commercial Veh Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4952, CASH, $175, Court: OTHER



DANIEL, BRYAN FREDRICK Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Disturbing the Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #4956, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4953, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court



JONES, TROY Age: 45 Address: STAR, MS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

