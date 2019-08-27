Sweetwater County Arrests: August 26 – August 27, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MCMARTIN, DREW
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-26
Released: 2019-08-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Violation of Commercial Veh Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4952, CASH, $175, Court: OTHER
DANIEL, BRYAN FREDRICK
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disturbing the Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4956, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4953, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
JONES, TROY
Age: 45
Address: STAR, MS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FROST, MISTI DAWN
Age: 29
Address: KEARNS, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT