Sweetwater County Arrests: August 28 – August 29, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH
Age: 25
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6851, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WATKINS, JONATHAN TYLER
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6850, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6849, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6848, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6848, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STASSINOS, TRISTAN HARRY
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6847, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, TROY DEAN
Age: 47
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking: 2020-08-28
Released: 2020-08-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6846, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6846, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT