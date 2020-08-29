Sweetwater County Arrests: August 28 – August 29, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH Age: 25 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6851, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WATKINS, JONATHAN TYLER Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6850, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6849, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6848, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6848, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STASSINOS, TRISTAN HARRY Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6847, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

