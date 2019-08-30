Sweetwater County Arrests: August 29 – August 30, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KNOLL, STEPHEN MATHEW
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4972, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOZARTH, ASHLEY DAWN
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4973, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: GR Municipal Court
TURNER, JIMALOU
Age: 47
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-08-29
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROBERG, FARRELL SCOTT
Age: 61
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking: 2019-08-29
Released: 2019-08-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4967, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4968, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT