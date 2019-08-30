Sweetwater County Arrests: August 29 – August 30, 2019



KNOLL, STEPHEN MATHEW Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4972, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



BOZARTH, ASHLEY DAWN Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #4973, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: GR Municipal Court



TURNER, JIMALOU Age: 47 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4971, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-08-29 Scheduled Release: 2020-01-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

