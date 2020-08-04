Sweetwater County Arrests: August 3, 2020 – August 4, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KONTZ, JUSTIN MICHAEL Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #6700, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAES, ADELA RAE Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-08-03

Released: 2020-08-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6698, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

