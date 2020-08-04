Sweetwater County Arrests: August 3, 2020 – August 4, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KONTZ, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6700, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAES, ADELA RAE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-03
Released: 2020-08-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6698, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court