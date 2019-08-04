Sweetwater County Arrests: August 3 – August 4, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ALLEN, KAYLYN MARIE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4804, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4804, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
DIERINGER, SHAN VINCENT
Age: 40
Address: BEND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROSH, MATTHEW TROY
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4802, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
FALL, CHRISTINA JEAN
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
EASTON, MICHAEL ALAN
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4800, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
PRIME, COLTER J
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROARK, HERMAN ROBERT
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4798, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
YOES, JAMES RANDALL
Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4797, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court