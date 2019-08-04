Sweetwater County Arrests: August 3 – August 4, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ALLEN, KAYLYN MARIE Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4804, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4804, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



DIERINGER, SHAN VINCENT Age: 40 Address: BEND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #4803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROSH, MATTHEW TROY Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-03 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: PENDING, Bond: #4802, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



FALL, CHRISTINA JEAN Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court



EASTON, MICHAEL ALAN Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4800, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



PRIME, COLTER J Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-03 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: #4799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROARK, HERMAN ROBERT Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4798, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

