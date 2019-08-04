Sweetwater County Arrests: August 3 – August 4, 2019

0
42


All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

ALLEN, KAYLYN MARIE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4804, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4804, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

DIERINGER, SHAN VINCENT

Age: 40
Address: BEND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BROSH, MATTHEW TROY

Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4802, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

FALL, CHRISTINA JEAN

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4801, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

EASTON, MICHAEL ALAN

Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4800, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

PRIME, COLTER J

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

ROARK, HERMAN ROBERT

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4798, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

YOES, JAMES RANDALL

Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4797, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

