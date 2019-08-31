Sweetwater County Arrests: August 30 – August 31, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BELL, THOMAS FLOYD
Age: 66
Address: BANCROFT, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: Bond: #4979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, JEFFERY ALAN
Age: 45
Address: FORT COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: Bond: #4978, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LOTT, CHASE ROBERT
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4976, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAVIS, TERRA
Age: 38
Address: BURLEY, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- False Representation of Value of Shares, Bonds or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER
RUIZ, ISMAEL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4975, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court