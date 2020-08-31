Sweetwater County Arrests: August 30 – August 31, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

STASSINOS, HARRY BRAYDEN

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6865, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6865, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

TARNESS, WINDOKA DANCER

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE

Age: 41
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6863, SURETY OR CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MAYNARD, KATRINA ANN

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6860, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Possession of Forged Writings, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

SIERRA OLIVERA, LUIS MICHEL

Age: 29
Address: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6866, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6866, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

