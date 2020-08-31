Sweetwater County Arrests: August 30 – August 31, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
STASSINOS, HARRY BRAYDEN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6865, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6865, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
TARNESS, WINDOKA DANCER
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE
Age: 41
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6863, SURETY OR CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAYNARD, KATRINA ANN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6860, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Possession of Forged Writings, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIERRA OLIVERA, LUIS MICHEL
Age: 29
Address: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6866, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6866, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court