Sweetwater County Arrests: August 30 – August 31, 2020

STASSINOS, HARRY BRAYDEN Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6865, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6865, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



TARNESS, WINDOKA DANCER Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE Age: 41 Address: EDEN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6863, SURETY OR CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAYNARD, KATRINA ANN Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6860, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Possession of Forged Writings, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



