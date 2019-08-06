Sweetwater County Arrests: August 5 – August 6, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WAVEREK, EMILY MARIE
Age: 38
Address: RIVERSIDE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4813, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4813, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court