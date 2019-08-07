Sweetwater County Arrests: August 6 – August 7, 2019

0
1


All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

SARLSON, CONNOR LAWRENCE

Age: 22
Address: NOVELTY, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BAUTISTA, PORFIRIO

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: Bond: #4818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
    • Status: Bond: #4818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
    • Status: Bond: #4818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

