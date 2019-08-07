Sweetwater County Arrests: August 6 – August 7, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SARLSON, CONNOR LAWRENCE
Age: 22
Address: NOVELTY, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BAUTISTA, PORFIRIO
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: Bond: #4818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: Bond: #4818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: Bond: #4818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT