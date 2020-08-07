Sweetwater County Arrests: August 6 – August 7, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

RASMUSSEN, CHRIS S Age: 48 Address: FARSON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-06 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WHITE, KAYLA VONNE Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-08-06 Released: 2020-08-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6712, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #6712, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement