Sweetwater County Arrests: August 6 – August 7, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RASMUSSEN, CHRIS S
Age: 48
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-06
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHITE, KAYLA VONNE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-06
Released: 2020-08-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6712, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6712, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RIVERA, KERRY RAY
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-08-06
Released: 2020-08-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6713, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6714, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-08-06
Released: 2020-08-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6715, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6715, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT