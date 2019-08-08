Sweetwater County Arrests: August 7 – August 8, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MCNULTY, BRIAN JAMES
Age: 48
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4827, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Hit & Run – Unattended Property (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4826, CASH, $1478, Court: RS Municipal Court
GOICH, TYLER CHARLES
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LINDQUIST, KAILEE MARIE
Age: 23
Address: PLAINS, MT
Booking: 2019-08-07
Released: 2019-08-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4825, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT