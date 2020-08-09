Sweetwater County Arrests: August 8 – August 9, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
VASQUEZ, TRISTEN NICKOLE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6730, CASH, $828, Court: RS Municipal Court
SAMPSON, DEVIN M
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6729, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6729, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GONZALEZ, HARLEY LUIS
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KERBS, WILLIAM R
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6727, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6727, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6727, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT