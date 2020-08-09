Sweetwater County Arrests: August 8 – August 9, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VASQUEZ, TRISTEN NICKOLE Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6730, CASH, $828, Court: RS Municipal Court



SAMPSON, DEVIN M Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6729, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6729, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALEZ, HARLEY LUIS Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6728, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KERBS, WILLIAM R Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6727, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6727, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6727, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

