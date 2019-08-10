Sweetwater County Arrests: August 9 – August 10, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

AHENAKEW, BING AUSTIN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-09
Released: 2019-08-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4835, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

FLUCKIGER, JODY LEE

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-08-09
Released: 2019-08-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4839, CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2019-07-02
Released: 2019-07-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Theft – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4608, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

