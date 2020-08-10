Sweetwater County Arrests: August 9 – August 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HARWOOD, ERIK TYLER
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-09
Released: 2020-08-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Sell or Furnish Alcohol to Person < 21 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6731, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER