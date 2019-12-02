Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 1 – Dec. 2, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

JENKINS, CORY LEE Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5476, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



PETERS, RORY LEE Age: 52 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #5475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAYROE, CAREY NEAL Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5473, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOLING, TREY ERVIN Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5471, SURETY OR CASH, $2615, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5472, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5471, SURETY OR CASH, $2615, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALARCON LIZARRAGA, ALEJANDRO JESUS Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5470, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5469, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

