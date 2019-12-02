Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 1 – Dec. 2, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JENKINS, CORY LEE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5476, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
PETERS, RORY LEE
Age: 52
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JAYROE, CAREY NEAL
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5473, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOLING, TREY ERVIN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5471, SURETY OR CASH, $2615, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Shoplifting – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5472, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5471, SURETY OR CASH, $2615, Court: RS Municipal Court
ALARCON LIZARRAGA, ALEJANDRO JESUS
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5470, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5469, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEANS, BRITNEY MARIE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-01
Released: 2019-12-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5467, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court