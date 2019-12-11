Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 10 – Dec. 11, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

STILLMAN, KENNETH NAY Age: 55 Address: BLUFFDALE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-10 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOSS, YVONNE Age: 43 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Advertisement

SWIFT, TESS ANNA Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

