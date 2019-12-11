Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 10 – Dec. 11, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
STILLMAN, KENNETH NAY
Age: 55
Address: BLUFFDALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-10
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOSS, YVONNE
Age: 43
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SWIFT, TESS ANNA
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SILER, THERA LEANNE
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5521, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5521, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: DISTRICT COURT