Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 11 – Dec. 12, 2019

0
4

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

NAYLOR, CALVIN CLARK

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SOLOMON, NATHANIEL R

Age: 46
Address: CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
Booking: 2019-12-11
Released: 2019-12-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

ABEYTA, JAVIER ESTEVEN

Age: 37
Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

SHERIDAN, BRANDON THOMAS

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MOSS, YVONNE

Age: 43
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-12-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

