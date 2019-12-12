Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 11 – Dec. 12, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
NAYLOR, CALVIN CLARK
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SOLOMON, NATHANIEL R
Age: 46
Address: CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
Booking: 2019-12-11
Released: 2019-12-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ABEYTA, JAVIER ESTEVEN
Age: 37
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SHERIDAN, BRANDON THOMAS
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOSS, YVONNE
Age: 43
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-12-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER