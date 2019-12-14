Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 13 – Dec. 14, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARTINEZ, ANIBAL J
Age: 29
Address: ANAHEIM, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NIBLER, COLTON
Age: 26
Address: NEWMAN LAKE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5544, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
JOHANNESSEN, LEIF EDDY
Age: 45
Address: DICKINSON, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Hit & Run – Unattended Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5541, SURETY OR CASH, $525, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Trespass (Enter Car or Building)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5541, SURETY OR CASH, $525, Court: GR Municipal Court
RATCLIFF, JONATHON JOSEPH
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5539, CASH, $120000, Court: DISTRICT COURT