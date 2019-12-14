Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 13 – Dec. 14, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MARTINEZ, ANIBAL J Age: 29 Address: ANAHEIM, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5537, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NIBLER, COLTON Age: 26 Address: NEWMAN LAKE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #5543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5544, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHANNESSEN, LEIF EDDY Age: 45 Address: DICKINSON, ND Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-13 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Hit & Run – Unattended Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5541, SURETY OR CASH, $525, Court: GR Municipal Court

Trespass (Enter Car or Building) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5541, SURETY OR CASH, $525, Court: GR Municipal Court

