Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 14 – Dec. 15, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
NIXON, ANDREW
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5550, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5550, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROOSE, TEDDY LEROY
Age: 65
Address: OPAL, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5549, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Lane for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5549, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KUTYBA, KEVIN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5548, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LANCE, ASHLEI CAROLINE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5546, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
WEAVER, SAYNE ANTONIETTE
Age: 54
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5547, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BERRY, PAUL GLENN
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-14
Released: 2019-12-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5545, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court