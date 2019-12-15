Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 14 – Dec. 15, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

NIXON, ANDREW

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5550, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5550, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

ROOSE, TEDDY LEROY

Age: 65
Address: OPAL, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-14
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5549, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Lane for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5549, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

KUTYBA, KEVIN

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5548, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

LANCE, ASHLEI CAROLINE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5546, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

WEAVER, SAYNE ANTONIETTE

Age: 54
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5547, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BERRY, PAUL GLENN

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-14
Released: 2019-12-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5545, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

