Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 16 – Dec. 17, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WOOD, LYNANN RENEE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-12-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5558, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
LAWS, DEREK JOHN
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING
CLARK, BRANDON GENE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-16
Released: 2019-12-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #5555, CASH, $815, Court: RS Municipal Court