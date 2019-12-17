Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 16 – Dec. 17, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WOOD, LYNANN RENEE Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2019-12-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5558, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



LAWS, DEREK JOHN Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING



