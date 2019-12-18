Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 17 – Dec. 18, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Advertisement

KATTAN, AMBERLEE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-12-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

COOPER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

