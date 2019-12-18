Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 17 – Dec. 18, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KATTAN, AMBERLEE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-12-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COOPER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EDELMAYER, JADE K
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT