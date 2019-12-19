Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec.18 – Dec.19, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
NEVAREZ, VICTOR ROBERT
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5566, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5568, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5568, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
WILLIAMS, DEREK CJ
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-18
Released: 2019-12-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5565, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5565, SURETY OR CASH, $990, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELL, TRAVIS SANDY
Age: 42
Address: RIVERTON, UT
Booking: 2019-12-18
Released: 2019-12-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5567, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT