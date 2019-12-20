Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 19 – Dec. 20, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ANTESTENIS, LUCAS
Age: 25
Address: GIBSONIA, PA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5572, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DUNN MYERS, JOHN
Age: 24
Address: MOORESVILLE, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARRISON, CASSIDY ANN
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MASON, KAY LYNN MARIE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-19
Released: 2019-12-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Booking: 2019-11-21
Released: 2019-11-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 3 counts
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #5412, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #5412, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court
EASTMAN, STEPHEN THOMAS
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-19
Released: 2019-12-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Violation of Temporary Order of Protection
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YAEZENKO, BRANDON LEWIS
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-19
Released: 2019-12-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5569, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5569, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court