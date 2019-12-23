Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 22 – Dec. 23, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Advertisement

CHENOWETH, KYLEE MARIAH BAIN Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

HEWITT, JOHN MARION Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2019-12-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5595, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

