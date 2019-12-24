Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 23 – Dec. 24, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MOHR, STEVEN TYREL Age: 36 Address: TORRINGTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5599, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5598, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

