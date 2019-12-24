Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 23 – Dec. 24, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MOHR, STEVEN TYREL
Age: 36
Address: TORRINGTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5599, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5598, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
ANDERSON, AMANDA CHRISTINE
Age: 30
Address: GRANITE FALLS, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5597, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: DISTRICT COURT