Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 24 – Dec. 25, 2019

ELLIS, MICHAEL SHAWN
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5602, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5602, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5602, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-24
Released: 2019-12-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Distribution of Liquid, Substance or Material in Lieu of Controlled Substance (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5601, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT