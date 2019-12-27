Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 26 – Dec. 27, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MORGHEIM, JOSEPH KARL
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERMAN, JOSEPH FRANK
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Trespass (Crossing Property)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5617, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
EADDY, BRITTANY CHRISTIAN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5613, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT