Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 26 – Dec. 27, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

MORGHEIM, JOSEPH KARL

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HERMAN, JOSEPH FRANK

Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Trespass (Crossing Property)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5617, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

EADDY, BRITTANY CHRISTIAN

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5613, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

