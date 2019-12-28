Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 27 – Dec. 28, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

RATHBUN, REID ROBERT Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5622, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

