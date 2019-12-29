Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 28 – Dec. 29, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MENDOZA, JUAN LUIS Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #5627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



HENDERSON, JOSHUA ROBERT Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAGE, ZACHARY ERIC Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Theft of Services – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LESTER, RAYMOND ALVIN Age: 53 Address: CODY, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

