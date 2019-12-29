Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 28 – Dec. 29, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MENDOZA, JUAN LUIS
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #5627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #5627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
HENDERSON, JOSHUA ROBERT
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PAGE, ZACHARY ERIC
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Theft of Services – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LESTER, RAYMOND ALVIN
Age: 53
Address: CODY, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MYERS, THOMAS R
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-28
Released: 2019-12-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5624, SURETY OR CASH, $870, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5624, SURETY OR CASH, $870, Court: RS Municipal Court