Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 3 – Dec. 4, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ROSS, MELODY ANN Age: 52 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5482, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



NIELSEN, ALBERT JAY Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court



KENDALL, TYLER LEVI Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-12-03 Scheduled Release: 2019-12-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

