Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 3 – Dec. 4, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROSS, MELODY ANN
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5482, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
NIELSEN, ALBERT JAY
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Turning Movements and Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
KENDALL, TYLER LEVI
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-12-03
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
OWENS, RODNEY DON
Age: 30
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony, 3 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT