Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 31, 2019 – Jan 1, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CASSIDY ANDERSON, DENISE ALYSON
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5642, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
DUNIGAN, DNIEL EARL
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-12-31
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issue
NORRIS, JOSEPH MICHAEL
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-12
Released: 2019-12-31
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4674, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OLSON, STORMY DONN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-31
Released: 2019-12-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5641, CASH, $320, Court: GR Municipal Court