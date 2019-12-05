Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 4 – Dec 5, 2109

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #5489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRUZ, JESSE JAMES Age: 42 Address: PUEBLO, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5487, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5488, CASH, $440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

