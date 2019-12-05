Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 4 – Dec 5, 2109

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CRUZ, JESSE JAMES
Age: 42
Address: PUEBLO, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5487, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5488, CASH, $440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLINTON, HEATHER MARIE
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5484, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5485, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5484, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court
HODDER, GRAE ALLEN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-04
Released: 2019-12-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5486, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court