Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 5 – Dec. 6, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SCHLOTFELDT, HAYDEN
Age: 23
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5496, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5496, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOWLER, JESSE RUEGENE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCGUIRE, KELSEY MARIE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Traffic Control Signals – Right on Red – Crash (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5493, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court
ELLIOTT, MALON BRENT
Age: 40
Address: WESTCLIFFE, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-05
Released: 2019-12-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT