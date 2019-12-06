Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 5 – Dec. 6, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SCHLOTFELDT, HAYDEN Age: 23 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5496, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5496, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court



BOWLER, JESSE RUEGENE Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #5494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCGUIRE, KELSEY MARIE Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Traffic Control Signals – Right on Red – Crash (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5493, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court

