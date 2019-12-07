Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 7, 2019, Saturday

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
IBARA SOLARIO, ABSALON MISAEL
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5503, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court
FLETCHER, JASON LEE
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5501, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5501, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: RS Municipal Court
VIGIL, PAUL ANTHONY
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CURTIS SLOAN, JULIE KAY
Age: 43
Address: ROY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5498, CASH, $660, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PRUITT, COLTON RYAN
Age: 29
Address: GARVIN, OK
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TRISTAN, LILLIAN T
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-06
Released: 2019-12-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5499, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: DISTRICT COURT