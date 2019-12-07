Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 7, 2019, Saturday

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

IBARA SOLARIO, ABSALON MISAEL Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5503, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court



FLETCHER, JASON LEE Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5501, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5501, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: RS Municipal Court



VIGIL, PAUL ANTHONY Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-12-06 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CURTIS SLOAN, JULIE KAY Age: 43 Address: ROY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5498, CASH, $660, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

