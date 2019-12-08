Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 7 – Dec. 8, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GIROUARD, PHILIPS EDWARD
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5504, SURETY OR CASH, $2135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5504, SURETY OR CASH, $2135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5504, SURETY OR CASH, $2135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-07
Released: 2019-12-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5503, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court
JAKI, PAVEL
Age: 41
Address: BROOKLYN, NY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5505, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5505, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5505, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT