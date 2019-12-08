Sweetwater County Arrests: Dec. 7 – Dec. 8, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GIROUARD, PHILIPS EDWARD Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-12-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5504, SURETY OR CASH, $2135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5504, SURETY OR CASH, $2135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5504, SURETY OR CASH, $2135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-12-07 Released: 2019-12-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5503, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court

